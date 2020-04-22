A Gravesham man has been charged with multiple firearms offences after officers seized several weapons while investigating the theft of a vehicle.

Phillip Bailey, 31, was arrested on Tuesday 7 April 2020 after a black Land Rover Defender reported stolen from an address in London the day before was located at his home address in Beechwood Gardens, Meopham.

Officers searched the property and seized a number of items including firearms, drugs and expensive items suspected to be linked to criminal activity.

On Wednesday 8 April Mr Bailey was charged with the following offences:

Six counts of possession of a handgun;

Possession of a quantity of 9mm ammunition without a certificate;

Two counts of handling stolen goods, namely the Land Rover Defender and a Range Rover;

Possession of criminal property;

Possession of cocaine.

Mr Bailey was remanded in custody when he appeared before Medway magistrates the same day, and will next appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday 6 May.