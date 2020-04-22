Armed police deployed to man seen with a gun in Chatham

A man with weapons has reportedly been seen on a balcony of a flat in Dock Head Road in Chathan, Kent Police said.

Armed officers were deployed to the area at around 8.30am in Wednesday.

Resident in the block have said the man has two guns and has been randomly shooting at people

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Kent Police was called at 8.35am on Wednesday 22 April 2020 to a disturbance at a flat on Dock Head Road, Chatham. Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene. The police helicopter was also deployed and a man in 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. Patrols remain at the scene where officers have located four suspected imitation firearms as part of their enquiries.