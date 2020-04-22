Chief Constable pays tribute to PC Matt Lannie

On Tuesday Police announced the death of one of our serving police officers, who tragically died while on duty in Sheffield.



PC Matt Lannie died following a collision which happened in the Ecclesfield area of the city yesterday afternoon (21 April).



Today, Chief Constable Stephen Watson QPM has paid this tribute:



“It is with great sadness that we today pay tribute to serving officer, PC Matt Lannie, who died in the line of duty. Dreadful events such as these serve to remind us of the great dangers that police officers confront every day in order to keep us all safe.



“Matt was a specialist motorcycle officer in our roads policing unit and prior to this was a response officer at Sheffield. He was a very popular member of the team and he will be greatly missed.



“The South Yorkshire police family is doing everything we can to provide support and comfort to Matt’s loved ones and his colleagues at what is a very difficult time.



“Matt’s family has asked for privacy and we ask their wishes are respected in order to allow them the time and space they so richly deserve.”



Any witnesses to the collision can contact us on 101 quoting incident number 374 of 21 April 2020.



If you have any dashcam or CCTV footage that might assist us, you can send this to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting the incident number in the subject line.