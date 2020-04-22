Detectives investigating a life-threatening stabbing in west London area appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to come forward. Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 5.30am on Wednesday, 22 April to reports of a man stabbed at the Brunel Estate, off Westbourne Park Road, W2. Officers and LAS attended. At the scene, a man aged 50s, was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach. The injured man was assisted by a bus driver who stopped to help him until police and LAS arrived. The man was not stabbed on a bus. Enquiries continue to establish the precise location where the incident took place. The victim was taken by LAS to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition. At this early stage there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.