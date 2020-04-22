First Picture of Man arrested by Armed Police in Chatham

First Picture of the man and the weapons that brought Chatham into lockdown this morning after the name who was named as fleximike filmed himself firing four guns off the top of a penthouse balcony on the dockside.

Armed Police where scramble to the scene just after 8.30am on Wednesday morning.

Kent Police was called at 8.35am on Wednesday 22 April 2020 to a disturbance at a flat on Dock Head Road, Chatham. Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene. The police helicopter was also deployed and a man in 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. Patrols remain at the scene where officers have located four suspected imitation firearms as part of their enquiries.