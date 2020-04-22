Man jailed after assaulting Emergency services worker

A man who committed a domestic assault on a woman has been jailed for offences including assaulting emergency services workers.

At around 11.45am on 20 April, officers from the Met’s East Area Command Unit arrested a 21-year-old man in Barking on suspicion of domestic assault on a woman and criminal damage to property belonging to the woman.

The man also told officers that he had Covid19 and, while being put into a police van, he spat at two officers. He was further arrested for assault on emergency workers.

The man was charged later that day. He is Brandon Wallace, 21, of no fixed abode.

While in custody, Wallace confirmed that he did not have Covid19 nor any symptoms.

He appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 April, where he pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman, criminal damage and assault of emergency workers.

He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

Inspector Alexis Manley, of East Area, said: “Thousands of dedicated officers are working to keep Londoners safe at this extraordinary time, and among our priorities is to tackle all forms of domestic offending.

“It says much about the attitude of this man that, in addition to targeting somebody close to him, he was also willing to make false claims about Covid 19 and to spit at officers.

“He has, at least, pleaded guilty to these offences. I hope he spends his period in prison to reflect on his behaviour, and that his prison sentence sends a message to others who are willing to commit domestic offences and to target police officers whose job it is to protect Londoners.

“Such offenders will be arrested and put before the courts, and a prison sentence is a likely outcome.”