Manhunt launched for Hackney bus sex attacker

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man in connection with a sexual assault in Hackney.

Detectives would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV following an incident on the W15 bus.

It is reported that at 16:40hrs on Wednesday, 16 October 2019 a teenage girl boarded the bus at Morning Lane E9. She was sat on the lower deck when a man boarded at Glyn Road E5 and sat next to her. It was then reported that he made sexual comments towards her and went on to touch her inappropriately.

The girl got off the bus at Warren Road E10 and walked home, the man followed her most of the way back but she managed to lose him.

Specialist officers are supporting the girl and an investigation to trace the man continues.

Officers are now turning to the public to help them identify this man as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.

Detective Constable Dion Bascombe said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the girl to endure. No one should have to experience something like this while going about their daily life and taking a bus home.

“We’ve made various enquiries to trace this man however now believe the public can assist us. If you think you know who he could be, please call us without delay.”

Anyone who has information regarding the incident or who knows the man in the CCTV is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 1657/17OCT19.