Members of the public are being asked to help locate a man reported missing from Greenhithe.

Karolis Skema, 30, was last seen near to the High Streetat around 10am on Wednesday 22 April 2020.

Kent Police officers are carrying out enquiries to locate him and are urging members of the public who may have seen him to come forward with information.

Karolis is described as being white, around 5ft, 10 inches tall, slim and has short blonde hair.

He may be wearing black Adidas jogging bottoms, a black and grey hooded top, a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue Valentino trainers.

It is thought Karolis could now be in the Tilbury area. Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be should call 999 straight away, quoting reference 22-1231.