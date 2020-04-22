Three arrested after £5 million pounds of drugs are seized at the port of Dover

Three people have been arrested after unconnected seizures of cocaine earlier this week. A void in the floor of one HGV contained 140 kilos (street value £14m). Two holdalls inside lockers of a second HGV transporting toy building blocks held 50 kilos (street value £5m)

Gerrit Van Eckeveld (62) from Nieuwegein in the Netherlands was arrested regarding the 140 kilos and later charged with importing cocaine. Two Czech nationals arrested on suspicion of importing the 50 kilos were later released under investigation while NCA enquiries continue.