Three people have been charged with drugs offences after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Ramsgate.

Officers attended a property in Nixon Avenue on the morning of Tuesday 21 April 2020 in an intelligence-led operation.

A quantity of cocaine and cannabis, as well as cash, have been seized by officers as part of their investigation.

Martin Venn, 33, of Calverden Road, Ramsgate, has been charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Kevin Palmer, 54, and Michaela Grant, 52, both of Nixon Avenue, have both been charged with the same offences.

All three are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 April 2020.