A man charged with child sex offences has appeared in court

Mihir Aggarwal, 22, of Park Lodge Avenue in Hillingdon UB7, was arrested on Tuesday, April 21.

He was charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, and attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

Aggarwal was remanded in custody and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He was further remanded to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, 20 May.