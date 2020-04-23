A man has been arrested by officers from the Met’s Op Venice following a moped pursuit beginning in west London.

At around 17:15hrs today, Thursday, 23 April, officers from Op Venice spotted a suspicious moped on the King’s Road in Kensington and Chelsea.

As solo officers on motorcycles moved in to try to carry out a stop, the moped rider sped up and went through a red light.

A pursuit was initiated, with support provided by the National Police Air Service.

The pursuit went over the Albert Bridge and ended at around 17:36hrs when the moped was stopped via low speed tactical contact on Brixton Road.

There was no damage to any third party property and no injuries to any persons.

The male moped-rider, aged 21 was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving without a licence, and aggravated vehicle aking.

He has been taken to a south London police station and remains in custody.

PC Dan Hackett, of Op Venice, said: “This is yet another reminder for anyone thinking that they can use London’s roads to get up to no good that Op Venice officers will see you, they will catch you, and you will be arrested.

“Londoners can be assured that we are out here 24/7, working hard to keep them safe and take criminals off the roads.”