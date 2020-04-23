A suspect is to appear at court charged with a firearms offence following his arrest in Chatham.

Kent Police was called at 8.35am on Wednesday 22 April 2020 regarding a disturbance at an apartment on Dock Head Road.

Patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene after members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons.

The police helicopter was also deployed and 33-year-old Michael Alunomoh was arrested.

Officers also seized six imitation firearms.

Mr Alunomoh was later charged with possession of imitation firearms with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 23 April.

Investigators continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident, who has not yet spoken to officers, to call the appeal line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 22-0182.