Double arson investigation launched in Swindon

This evening Officers from the West, Central North and Stratton Neighbourhood Policing Team have attended Moulden Hill Country Park as part of their regular patrols.

Whilst there they have come across a small grass fire that seemed to be started deliberately.



Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFS) attended and put the fire out. Whilst dealing with this small fire, a member of the public notified Officers of a bigger fire in a distant field.

A cluster of hay bales had been set alight in a field full of cows.

The land owner was notified and assisted DWFS in extinguishing the fire.

In this situation it was very lucky that Officers came across these fires before either could spread to the nearby tree line.

Both fires appear to be set deliberately and we would urge anyone with any information to call 101 quoting reference number 54200038318.