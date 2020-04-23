A fifteen year old boy has been stabbed and seriously injured after being stabbed in Newmarket tonight at about 7.30pm he was conveyed to Addenbrooks Hospital where his condition is not thought to be life threatening!
A road closure is in place and there are currently no arrests!
Fifteen year old boy stabbed in Newmarket
