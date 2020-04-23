Man arrested in connection with #Scunthorpe thefts

A 40 year-old man from Scunthorpe was arrested yesterday (Wednesday 22 April) in connection with nine recent thefts from local shops.

The officers investigating the thefts were able to use a newly formed Digital Investigating Team (DIT) to quickly progress their investigations.

The DIT has been put in place during the current restrictions to help officers that are self-isolating to continue to work and progress our police investigations. The team are able to take statements electronically without the need personal contact with witnesses and victims. Therefore helping their colleagues whilst working from home.

In this case DIT officers were able to quickly obtain witness and victim statements and identify a man they wanted to speak to.

The man was arrested yesterday and remains in custody.