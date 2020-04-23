 Number of COVID19 death toll hits 18,738 – UKNIP
Number of COVID19 death toll hits 18,738

April 23, 2020

As of 9am 23 April, 583,496 tests have concluded, with 23,560 tests on 22 April. 425,821 people have been tested of which 138,078 tested positive. As of 5pm on 22 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 18,738 have sadly died.

