Pair charged over Wolverhampton flat murder

Police have charged two people with the murder of a man who was found beaten to death in a Wolverhampton flat on Tuesday.

The body of Artura Busma was discovered by officers at an address in Tettenhall Road; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination yesterday revealed the 39-year-old suffered significant blunt force trauma to his head and body.

Simon Wilkins (27) and 33-year-old Jodie Rafferty – who were living at separate properties in Tettenhall Road – were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killing.

And last night the pair were both charged with Mr Busma’s murder.

They are due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates today (23 April).

A scene in Tettenhall Road is still being held while our forensics specialists continue to examine the flat where the body was found.

A tribute issued on behalf of Mr Busma’s wife reads: “He was a wonderful person, a loving husband and a great dad to our sons. He will be greatly missed, and always in our hearts.”

We are still appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, said: “I would urge anyone with information, who heard anything or who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area after 8pm on Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday to get in touch.

“We’re still trying to fully understand what went on at the flat in Tettenhall Road and the movements of Mr Busma and the suspects in the hours before the murder.”

Enquiries continue and anyone with information is asked to contact officers via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, quoting crime reference 20WV/94693F/20.