Police officer stabbed whilst responding to a report of disorder at an address in Newport

At approximately 5.15am this morning, Thursday 23rd April 2020, officers responded to a report of disorder at an address in St Vincent Lane in Newport.

Whilst responding, a 47 year-old Police Sergeant from the Newport area sustained knife wounds to the abdomen area. He is currently in The Royal Gwent Hospital in a stable condition. His family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Shortly after officers attended the scene, they reported a fire at the location.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) attended the scene promptly and worked to extinguish the fire and effect rescues.

A 33 year old PC from the Newport area was also taken to hospital with smoke inhalation who has since been released.

A man in his thirties from the Newport area has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and arson with intent to endanger life. He is currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector, Mark Johnson said: “This is obviously a very concerning incident for us and our officers.

“We have arrested a man from the Newport area on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer from Gwent Police and arson with intent to endanger life. He is currently in police custody.

“SWFRS are now carrying out a fire investigation and I can confirm this is an isolated case and we are not looking for anyone else connected to this incident.

“We are asking anyone with any information to please contact Gwent Police on 101.

“Finally, this is reminder, that our officers, despite the challenges of operating under social distancing restrictions during the Covid-19 health crisis are working around the clock to keep communities safe, putting themselves before others – we wish our officer involved a speedy recovery.”