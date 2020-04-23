Seven in court after Hackney Raids

Following early morning warrants in Hackney yesterday, (Wednesday, 22 April) seven people from Hackney were charged.

A 16-year old male has been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and possession of heroin.

Tyek Campbell, 21 has been charged with concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin, conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

James Kessie, 26 has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B.

Charlie Wheeler, 18 has been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin and possession of cannabis.

Deron Leiba, 20 has been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin

Sebastian McKenzie-Doyle, 19 has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin and possession of cannabis.

Kahirah Marshall-McDavid, 20 has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and concerned in the supply of heroin.

All were remanded and appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 23 April).

A 23 year-old male and 24 year-old female were also arrested yesterday as part of the warrants. They both remain in custody.