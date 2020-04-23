Trio jailed after Surrey burglary spree

Three men are behind bars following a burglary spree across Surrey in 2018, which included breaking into homes and business premises.

The burglars targeted 12 homes in West Molesey, Shepperton, Epsom, Camberley, Walton-on-Thames, Cobham and Banstead, as well as Bracknell in Berkshire, breaking in and stealing items including jewellery and electronic goods. Sometimes the homes were empty, but in other cases victims were asleep upstairs.

Two of the men were also jailed for conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary at a petrol station in Langley Vale Road in Epsom in October 2018. They assaulted a member of staff several times, threatened him with a knife and sprayed him in the face with a fire extinguisher, before stealing cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

The two men also targeted a garage in Walton Road, East Molesey, and a petrol station in London Road, Windlesham, which was closed at the time.

22-year-old Frank Allan Fisher from Upper Halliford Road in Shepperton, was arrested and charged as part of the investigation on 23 January 2019.

Following a trial, Fisher was found guilty of conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries, conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglaries and conspiracy to commit an aggravated burglary at Guildford Crown Court on 27 September 2019.

Fisher had also pleaded guilty to conveying class B drugs into prison, supplying class B drugs, and conveying a prohibited article into prison at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to 12 years in total, including (to be served concurrently):

12 years for conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary;

8 years for conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries;

1 year for conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary;

6, 7 and 8 months for conveying various articles into prison.

He was also ordered to pay a £500 surcharge, to be paid within three months of his release.

On 6 March 2020, 25-year-old Shane Warburton of Highdown in Sutton was found guilty of conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries, conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglaries and conspiracy to commit an aggravated burglary following a trial at Guildford Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 10.5 years in total, including (to be served concurrently):

5 years for conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary (*reduced from 12 years by 18 months for time already served);

8 years for conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries;

1 year conspiracy to commit non-dwelling burglary;

6 and 6 months for handling stolen goods;

He was also ordered to pay a £500 surcharge, to be paid within three months of his release.

20-year-old Charles Pardoe of Park Road in Feltham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit dwelling burglaries and was sentenced to a total of 26 months’ imprisonment, including 20 months for the burglary offences and a further six months for drug supply offences. Pardoe was also ordered to forfeit £1,500 cash which was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

He was also sentenced to six months in prison for dangerous driving (to be served concurrently), and disqualified from driving for 37 months, with the requirement to take an enhanced re-test. He was also ordered to pay a £500 surcharge, to be paid to the Rape and Sexual Assault Centre in Guildford within three months of his release.

An application for a Criminal Behaviour Order for Pardoe was refused on the basis of his age and lack of previous offences.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Brett Harris said: “This court result reflects the hard work put into this investigation by both Surrey and Thames Valley officers. I’m pleased that we’ve secured such a positive result for the victims involved and would like to thank all those that contributed to this complex investigation.

“Burglary can have a devastating effect on people’s lives. The loss of sentimental items and intrusion into your home can have long lasting effects for victims. These sentences will allow the victims to move on with their lives in the knowledge that those responsible are behind bars.”