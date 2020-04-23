Two men have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences after a police dog tracked them to an address in Crawley.

About 4.39pm on Wednesday 22 April, officers from the Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Brighton Road, Crawley, when they spotted a grey Nissan Micra which was uninsured.

The driver was requested to stop but failed to do so, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was followed to Cole Close, where it was abandoned and the two occupants decamped.

A Dog Unit officer was assigned and PD Gonzo – a six-year-old German Shepherd general purpose police dog – tracked from the car to a house in nearby Shinwell Walk, off Henderson Road, where two men matching the description of the suspects were found.

A 19-year-old man from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by police and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent; and a 20-year-old man from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by police, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent driving with no insurance and driving with no licence, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.