A suspected fraudster is to appear at court after pensioners were targeted in Sevenoaks.

On 15 January 2020, a resident in the Riverhead area reported a man had called at their address and advised them their drains needed fixing. The victim gave their bank card to the caller and it is alleged the man left and failed to return it. A quantity of cash was later withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

On the same date, a man received a cheque after telling a householder near St Johns Hill that they needed some repairs to their drains. It is alleged the work was not started and the cheque was later used to transfer cash from the victim’s bank account.

On Wednesday 22 April, Ian Baggs of no fixed address was arrested in Redhill, Surrey. The 40-year-old was later charged with two counts of fraud in Sevenoaks. He was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 24 April.