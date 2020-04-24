Armed Officers throw Chichester into Police lockdown

Armed officers from across Sussex have been called to an Incident in centre #Chichester in the early hours of Friday morning we can reveal/
An area around the city center near to the Cross Monument has been cordon off whilst Armed Police deal with an ongoing incident.
A number of Police vehicles can also be seen in West Street.
The HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) a group of paramedics who are trained to go into the ‘hot zone’ of incidents from South East Coast Ambulance service have also been called to assist Sussex Police.
Officers are advising members of the public to staying away from the affected area.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment