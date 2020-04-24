As of 9am 24 April, 612,031 tests have concluded, with 28,532 tests on 23 April. 444,222 people have been tested of which 143,464 tested positive. As of 5pm on 23 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 19,506 have sadly died.
COVID19 Death Toll nearly hits 20,000 mark
April 24, 2020
-
Share This!
You may also like
COVID19
More Britons to return from Nigeria on UK charter flights
April 24, 2020
COVID19 • HAMPSHIRE • WEST SUSSEX
Thinking about going to the beach this weekend? Think again
April 24, 2020