 COVID19 Death Toll nearly hits 20,000 mark – UKNIP
COVID19

COVID19 Death Toll nearly hits 20,000 mark

April 24, 2020

As of 9am 24 April, 612,031 tests have concluded, with 28,532 tests on 23 April. 444,222 people have been tested of which 143,464 tested positive. As of 5pm on 23 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 19,506 have sadly died.

