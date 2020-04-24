Detectives are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in Hainault.

Police were called at 23:54hrs on Thursday, 23 April to Fowler Road, Hainault after a man was found with serious injuries following an assault.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. He remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Two men, aged 46 and 24 have both been arrested on suspicion of GBH and are currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant John Sinclair is leading the investigation, said: “A man is currently in hospital with very serious injuries and my team and I working to piece together exactly what happened.

“Our investigation is still in its early stages and we have already made two arrests but we need more information from the public. I would ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual around the time of this incident to please get in touch.”

If you have information that could help the investigation please call 101 or tweet @MetCC and give reference CAD 9636/23April.