Detectives investigating a stabbing in west London have released moving footage of a man they wish to identify in connection with the incident

Detectives investigating a stabbing in west London have released CCTV of a man they wish to identify in connection with the incident.

The footage shows the man at a bus stop on the Brunel Estate at 5.15AM on Wednesday, 22 April, just minutes before the attack took place nearby.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 5,36am, that same day, to reports of a man stabbed on the Brunel Estate, off Westbourne Park Road, W2.

Officers attended. At the scene, a man aged in his 50s, was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

Enquiries established that the injured man had boarded a bus where he told a fellow passenger that he had been stabbed. The fellow passenger then alerted the driver who helped the victim until police and LAS arrived.

Detectives believe the victim was stabbed up to 100 yards from the bus stop shortly after the footage of the suspect was captured.

The victim was taken by LAS to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Christina Jessah said: “We are particularly keen to identify the man pictured, but are also keen to speak to anyone who was using a N28 or N31 bus in the area of Westbourne Park Road around the time of the incident who may have seen a man acting suspiciously or possibly local residents who may have heard raised voices – no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do give us a call.”

Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 999/22APR, Tweet @MetCC or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.