Drug dealing and repeat reports of anti-social behaviour coming from an address in Rochester has led to a woman being evicted and a closure order put in place.

Since the beginning of the year Kent Police has received 20 complaints of illegal and nuisance activity coming from a flat in King Street, including county line drug dealing and excessive noise caused from social gatherings.

Officers from Kent Police’s Medway Community Safety Unit worked with Medway Council and the housing association to apply for the order, which was granted by Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 21 April and enforced with immediate effect.

It is now illegal for anyone to enter the premises within the next three months and any individual found at the address risks arrest, a fine, and possible imprisonment.

Inspector Mat Burbeck, from Kent Police, said: ‘Anti-social behaviour is an unacceptable nuisance and we will always use the full remit of our powers to achieve the best possible outcome for affected communities.

‘The woman living at this address showed a complete disregard for her neighbours and proved on more than one occasion that she is not willing to change her behaviour and pay greater consideration to other people.

‘The action taken against her is strong and robust but also entirely proportionate. It is an example of the excellent working relationship we have with Medway Council and the housing association and clearly demonstrates that those who indulge in nuisance behaviour will not go unchallenged.’

Cllr Adrian Gulvin, Medway Council’s Portfolio Holder for Resources and Chairman of the Medway Community Safety Partnership, said: ‘I am pleased that action has been taken by Medway Council’s Community Safety Team and the police to tackle this persistent anti-social behaviour.

‘The occupant ignored a number of warnings which left us with no choice but to take further action.

‘The decision sends a clear message – anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Medway and we will continue to work closely with partners to prevent it.’