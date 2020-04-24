Kent Police has issued the first charge in the county in connection with allegations a man repeatedly breached Government social distancing guidance.

Jagjit Sidhu is charged under new Covid-19 legislation, with contravening a requirement as to restriction of movement during the emergency period and failing to comply with an instruction to return home.

On Tuesday 21 April 2020, officers attended Peacock Street, Gravesend and despite efforts to engage and encourage Mr Sidhu to comply with national guidance it is alleged he continued to ignore the advice and he was arrested. Previous advice to the suspect had also been given by officers on separate occasions, between 14 and 20 April.

Mr Sidhu, aged 58, of Harmer Street, Gravesend is bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 17 June 2020, where he will also face a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Chief Inspector Neil Loudon, Kent Police’s District Commander for North Kent, said: ‘This is the first charge which has been issued by the force in connection with breaching Covid-19 legislation. Our officers work hard to engage those going against the instructions, explaining why they are necessary and encouraging them to comply, with enforcement being used only as a last resort. This is a challenging time for police officers as it is for everyone, and we urge people to continue to follow the guidance issued by Government.’