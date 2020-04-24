More Britons to return from Nigeria on UK charter flights

Once completed, these additional flights will bring the total number of people flown back to the UK from Nigeria on Government charter flights to around 2,000, following flights arranged last week from Lagos and Abuja to London.

Details of the new flights are as follows:

Tuesday 28 April: Abuja – London

Friday 1 May: Lagos – London

Tuesday 5 May: Lagos – London

The additional charter flights have been arranged for British travellers, and their dependents, whose primary residence is the UK. Priority is given to the most vulnerable travellers, for example people with health conditions.

Minister of State for Africa, James Duddridge, said:

Our next phase of UK Government charter flights will mean another 900 British travellers are able to return home from Nigeria. We appreciate this has been a difficult time and will continue to work closely with the Nigerian authorities to support those wishing to return to the UK.

British travellers should visit the Nigeria Travel Advice pages for further information.

The UK Government is working with the airline industry and host governments across the world to help bring back British travellers to the UK as part of the plan announced by the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on 30 March – with up to £75 million available for special charter flights to priority countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable travellers.

So far, charter flights have returned British travellers from India, the Philippines, Ecuador, Bolivia, Nepal, Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria and Peru.