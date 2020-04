Officers searching for a missing man from Greenhithe have located a body.

Kent Police was called to Ingress Park in Greenhithe at 9.22am on Thursday 23 April 2020 where the body of a man was found. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man has been formally identified as Karolis Skema, who was reported missing on Wednesday 22 April 2020 and his next of kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.