Police are appealing for information and any witnesses following an incident in Stratford.

At approximately 9pm on Wednesday, 8 April officers received reports that a woman had been forced into a car by two men in The Grove, E15.

The car – described as a silver coloured hatchback, possibly a Mercedes, with a partial index of ‘LL19’ – was driven off down Manbey Grove in the direction of Water Lane.

About two minutes later it was spotted being driven past Maryland Station in the direction of The Grove before turning right.

Officers want to locate the vehicle and establish the welfare of the woman involved.

Detective Constable Kevin Murphy of the North East CID said:

“I need to trace the occupants of this vehicle and the woman who was reportedly forced into the car to ensure she is safe and well.

“This investigation is well underway including checking for any CCTV opportunities and analysing any relevant missing person reports.

“At this time no relevant matches for missing people have been found and no subsequent missing person reports have been received that would tally with what we know.

“Until we can confirm the safety of the woman involved and establish the facts of what happened, we will continue to investigate this incident with the utmost seriousness.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 8517/8Apr.