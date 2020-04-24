Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in north London.

Officers were called at around 11.40hrs on Friday, 24 April to reports of a road traffic collision on the A406 westbound at its junction with Normans Mead, NW10.

London Ambulance Service also attended.

A male motorcyclist had collided with the central reservation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We believe we know his identity and are in the process of tracing next of kin. We await formal identification.

The A406 between Harrow Road and Neasden Circle remains closed in both directions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820.