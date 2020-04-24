Police are investigating, after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision on the Northamptonshire/Leicestershire border yesterday.

At around 8am, a blue Suzuki GSXR motorcycle was travelling along east farndon road near Great Oxendon when it was in collision with a male on rollerskates.

The inciden happened on the stretch of Oxendon Road between Clipston Road, East Farndon and Main Street, Great Oxendon.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man and the skater, a 40-year-old man, were both taken to University Hospital Coventry. The 50-year-old man is in a critical condition and the 40-year-old man sustained fractures and contusions.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 0041 of 23/04/20