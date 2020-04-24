Police charge man after torching Police vehicles

A man has been charged in connection with a fire involving two police cars at #Harwich Police Station.
The vehicles were set alight at around 10.55am on Tuesday 21 April.
A 62 year-old man from Harwich was arrested a short time later.
He has now been charged with arson, criminal damage, and racially aggravated abuse.
He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 23 April).
He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 21 May.
Chief Inspector Lily Benbow, District Commander for Tendring, said: “I want to thank the fire service for their quick response to the initial fire which prevented it from escalating further.
“I also want to thank the members of the local community who assisted us in evacuating their homes and supported us during the initial period of this investigation.
“There is a fantastic community in Harwich and we really appreciated their support and understanding.”