Police probe £60k North London Raid

Detectives from the Met’s North Area Command Unit are investigating a residential burglary in which more than £60,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.

The occupant, a 42-year-old woman, left her home in the Ponders End area at around 10:00hrs on Thursday, 19 March and returned at around 22:37hrs on Saturday evening.

She noticed a back window was ajar and immediately realised that something was wrong.

Police were called and were in attendance just minutes later. They carried out a search of the premises but there were no suspects present.

An untidy search of the address had been carried out and the victim’s collection of jewellery stolen.

Detectives from the North Area Command Unit have released a series of quality images of the stolen items and are urging any persons or shopkeepers who may be approached in the future by a person attempting to sell them to make contact immediately.

Detective Constable Jarrah Harburn, investigating, said: “Many of the stolen items are of significant sentimental value to the victim, who is deeply upset to find her home had been invaded in this way.

“Please look at and share these images. The answer to who committed this crime might well lie within the local community. Has anyone approached you in the street trying to sell a piece of jewellery? Similarly I would ask any jewellery shopkeepers or pawnbrokers who find themselves contacted by someone with jewellery to sell, but is unable to account for how they came across it, to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC ref CAD 6867/21MAR20.