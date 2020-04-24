Thinking about going to the beach this weekend? Think again

Havant Borough Council is appealing to owners of second homes, static and touring caravans and people thinking of visiting the borough to follow the lockdown rules to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Councillor Michael Wilson, Leader of Havant Borough Council, said: “I am pleased to say the vast majority of people who own a second home or a static caravan in the borough have not breached regulations.

“Some concerns have been raised about the possible continued commercial use of holiday accommodation in the borough. The Government guidance is clear, that all commercial use should cease, except for some very limited exceptions.

“Any alleged breach will be treated extremely seriously and will be investigated.”

Holiday accommodation is exempt from Government guidance if:

• The accommodation is a primary residence

• Its use is necessary to support key workers or vulnerable groups, such as rough sleepers, or is used as emergency accommodation in conjunction with a public body