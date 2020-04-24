Three London Ambulance staff have died

The chief executive of London Ambulance Service has paid tribute to three members of our staff who have tragically passed away recently.

Garrett Emmerson said:

“Everyone at our Service is devastated at the heart-breaking news that three of our staff have tragically passed away.

“Gordon, Melonie and Ian were all well-known and loved and will be hugely missed by their colleagues and all of us.

“My thoughts and deepest condolences and those of everyone at the Service are with their loved ones and colleagues at this incredible difficult time.”

Ian Reynolds was a paramedic at New Addington ambulance station. He worked for the service for 32 years and was still as active as ever until falling ill with Covid-19 last month.

A wise, experienced and popular man, he had time for everybody and could relate to his colleagues, union members and patients alike – regardless of their background or identity – with an ease that endeared him to everyone he came across.

He will be deeply missed by his union comrades, his Croydon ambulance family, his boys Jack and Ben (of whom he was immeasurably proud) and his wife Sian, whom he loved with all his heart.

Melonie Mitchell joined the Service in 2018 and worked as a 111 Service Advisor in our North East London 111 Integrated Urgent Care centre. She was known by her colleagues for always being extremely helpful and no request for help was ever too much for her. Melonie always remained incredibly professional during her time in the Service and her colleagues describe her as always going above and beyond her job to help her colleagues and patients.

Gordon Ballard was a Logistics Manager who joined the London Ambulance Service in September 1977, starting out working in east London. For many years he was the union rep at West Ham ambulance station and continued to be a strong supporter of the protection of workers’ rights, equality and diversity in the workplace throughout his career. Gordon completed over 42 years with the Service.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with their loved ones and colleagues at this incredible difficult time.