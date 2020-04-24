Three people have been arrested and cash seized after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a property in Ramsgate.

Officers attended a flat in Melbourne Avenue on the morning of Friday 24 April 2020 in an intelligence-led operation.

A quantity of cash, a number of mobile phones and other items were seized as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug dealing.

A man in his 20s from Ramsgate and two women, one in her 30s from Margate and another in her 40s from Ramsgate, have been arrested.

All three were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and remain in custody.