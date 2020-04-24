Today’s total number of deaths and cases for the UK

Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK (24/04/2020)

New deaths today from UK data (768 ) total UK (19,507)

DHSC: UK deaths in hospital (tbc) total UK (tbc)

Daily lab-confirmed UK cases (tbc)

Total lab-confirmed UK cases (tbc)

DHSC includes England and Wales numbers announced today, and the numbers Scotland and NI announced yesterday.

The sudden increase in numbers for Wales is due to a delay in the reporting process and includes 84 retrospective deaths which occurred between 20 March and 22 April in one health board area, PHW said.

Total number of deaths for Scotland & N Ireland (24/04/2020)

Scotland (HPS) (64) new deaths (1184) total. 141 people in ICU

Keep an eye on ONS for the corrected numbers over the coming weeks.

Additional information

Trends in daily COVID-19 data for Scotland

On 23 April 2020 there were: