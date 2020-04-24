Today’s total number of deaths and cases for the UK

Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK (24/04/2020)
-
New deaths today from UK data (768) total UK (19,507)
-
DHSC: UK deaths in hospital (tbc) total UK (tbc)
-
Daily lab-confirmed UK cases (tbc)
-
Total lab-confirmed UK cases (tbc)
DHSC includes England and Wales numbers announced today, and the numbers Scotland and NI announced yesterday.
The sudden increase in numbers for Wales is due to a delay in the reporting process and includes 84 retrospective deaths which occurred between 20 March and 22 April in one health board area, PHW said.
Total number of deaths for Scotland & N Ireland (24/04/2020)
-
Scotland (HPS) (64) new deaths (1184) total. 141 people in ICU
Keep an eye on ONS for the corrected numbers over the coming weeks.
Additional information
Trends in daily COVID-19 data for Scotland
On 23 April 2020 there were:
-
3,009 calls to 111 and 364 calls to the Coronavirus Helpline. The number of calls to 111 includes all calls, whether or not they relate to COVID-19
-
1,489 Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attendances, of which 327 were for suspected COVID-19. SAS took 205 people to hospital with suspected COVID-19
-
600 people delayed in hospital. This is 1,012 less than the baseline period (04/03 weekly return). An initial target to reduce delays by 400 by the end of March and a further target of reducing by a further 500 by the end of April have now been met.
-
516 (48%) adult care homes which had lodged at least one notification for suspected COVID-19 to the Care Inspectorate. It is important to note that not all of these care homes will still have outbreaks.
-
332 of these adult care homes have reported more than one case of suspected COVID-19.
-
384 (35%) adult care homes have a current outbreak of suspected COVID-19 as at 21 April. This is a care home where at least one care home resident has exhibited symptoms during the last 14 days. This number is expected to be updated daily from 27 April onwards.
-
2,445 cumulative cases of suspected COVID-19 in care homes. This is an increase of 152 suspected cases on the previous day.
-
a total of 7,567 staff, or around 4.6% of the NHS workforce, reporting as absent due to a range of reasons related to COVID-19.
-
2,271 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since the 5 March, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, up from yesterday’s total of 2,162. Around half of this increase is in NHS Fife (+54) and relates to improvements in data provision from previous days.