Two arrests made following violent incident in Crawley

Police received a report of a stabbing at an address in Warren Drive around 5.09pm on Thursday 23 April.

Officers attended and a man was discovered with a minor injury to his face. He declined medical treatment.

Following enquiries, a local PCSO spotted two people matching the description of the suspects and called for assistance – both suspects were subsequently arrested in the town shortly afterwards.

A 23-year-old man of no fixed address and a 17-year-old boy from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, remain in police custody at this stage.

Assistant Chief Constable Julia Chapman said: “The quick-thinking actions of one of our local PCSOs enabled the swift arrest of two suspects in connection with this violent incident. Our PCSOs are invaluable in the work they do to keep our communities safe and feeling safe.”