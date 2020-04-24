Two charged over Tottenham hit and run

Police investigating an officer being injured when he was driven at during a vehicle stop in White Hart Lane, N17 at 11.30am on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 have charged two further people.

Sultan Altun, 53 of Suffolk Road, N15 was charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 22 April with perverting the course of justice.

Hanim Altun, 24 of Suffolk Road, N15 was charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 22 April with perverting the course of justice.

They appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 20 May.

Aydin Altun, 26 of Suffolk Road, Tottenham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm on Wednesday 30 October. On Thursday, 31 October he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He is remanded in custody to appear at Central Criminal Court, on a date to be confirmed.

In addition, four males, two aged 17, one aged 18 and one aged 19 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They were taken to north London police stations and were subsequently released with no further action.

The injured officer was taken to a north London hospital where his condition was deemed not life threatening. He has since been discharged.