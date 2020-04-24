Two hurts after vehicle ploughed into tree on A606

Police officers are appealling for witnesses, after two people were seriously hurt in a collision in rural Leicestershire on Wednesday.

It is understood that the car, a blue Jaguar X-type had been travelling along the #A606 towards #Empingham when it left the road and struck a tree.

The incident happened just prior to the junction with Normanton park road

Two men, aged 21 and 20, were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Constable Louise McMahon, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) at Leicestershire Police, said: “I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the Jaguar before the collision.

“It is quite a distinct vehicle. Did you see it travelling on the A606? If you were, and particularly if you have a dashcam installed in your vehicle, then I would like to speak to you.

“Any information you have could help my investigation.”

Call 101, quoting incident 388 of 22 April.