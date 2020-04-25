A man has been charged in relation to a pursuit that began in Kensington and Chelsea on Thursday, 23 April.

Kyrn Bryce, 23, of Clapham, was charged with failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 26 May.

At around 5.15pm on 23 April Op Venice officers spotted a suspicious moped on the King’s Road in Kensington and Chelsea.

The rider failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. It ended in Brixton Road and a man was subsequently arrested.