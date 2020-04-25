Coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000 after hundreds of new deaths overnight

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000 after a further 781 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours.
otal number of deaths for each nation (24/04/2020)
-
NHS England England (711) new deaths (18,084) total
-
Public Health Wales Wales (23) new deaths (774) total
-
N Ireland (HSCNI) N Ireland (15) new deaths (278) total
-
Scotland (HPS) Scotland (64) new deaths (1184) total
Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK (24/04/2020)
-
New deaths announced from official UK data (813) total UK (20,320)
Total number of deaths for Scotland & N Ireland (25/04/2020)
-
N Ireland (HSCNI) () new deaths () total. ? people in ICU
-
Scotland (HPS) (47) new deaths (1,231) total. 140 people in ICU
Additional information
Trends in daily COVID-19 data for Scotland
On 24 April 2020 there were:
-
3,206 calls to 111 and 385 calls to the Coronavirus Helpline. The number of calls to 111 includes all calls, whether or not they relate to COVID-19
-
1,507 Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) attendances, of which 338 were for suspected COVID-19. SAS took 214 people to hospital with suspected COVID-19.
-
600 people delayed in hospital. This is 1,012 less than the baseline period (04/03 weekly return). An initial target to reduce delays by 400 by the end of March and a further target of reducing by a further 500 by the end of April have now been met.
-
526 (49%) adult care homes which had lodged at least one notification for suspected COVID-19 to the Care Inspectorate. It is important to note that not all of these care homes will still have outbreaks.
-
342 of these adult care homes have reported more than one case of suspected COVID-19.
-
384 (35%) adult care homes have a current outbreak of suspected COVID-19 as at 21st April. This is a care home where at least one care home resident has exhibited symptoms during the last 14 days.
-
2,621 cumulative cases of suspected COVID-19 in care homes. This is an increase of 176 suspected cases on the previous day.
-
a total of 7,676 staff, or around 4.6% of the NHS workforce, reporting as absent due to a range of reasons related to COVID-19.
-
2,327 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since the 5th March, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, up from yesterday’s total of 2,271.