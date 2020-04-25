 Daily update on COVID19 as death toll hit 20,000 grim milestone – UKNIP
COVID19

Daily update on COVID19 as death toll hit 20,000 grim milestone

April 25, 2020
As of 9am 25 April, 640,792 tests have concluded, with 28,760 tests on 24 April. 517,836 people have been tested of which 148,377 tested positive. As of 5pm on 24 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 20,319 have sadly died.
 

 

