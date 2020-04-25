Daily update on COVID19 as death toll hit 20,000 grim milestone
-
A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty for spitting at a bus driver at Uxbridge Bus Station and later spitting at a police officer whilst in custody
Over 4,000 domestic abuse arrests made since COVID-19 restrictions introduced
The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is urging victims of domestic abuse, and people who suspect that friends and family members might be suffering...
McDonalds to ‘re-open in UK’ in May but ‘only for drive-thru and delivery’
Progress is being made to reopen Mcdonald’s restaurants in the UK by mid-May. The process will start slowly, with food only available via...
COVID19 Death Toll nearly hits 20,000 mark
As of 9am 24 April, 612,031 tests have concluded, with 28,532 tests on 23 April. 444,222 people have been tested of which 143,464 tested positive. As...
Today’s total number of deaths and cases for the UK
Today’s total number of deaths & cases for the UK (24/04/2020) New deaths today from UK data (768) total UK (19,507) DHSC: UK deaths in...
More Britons to return from Nigeria on UK charter flights
More Britons to return from Nigeria on UK charter flights 900 more British travellers stranded in Nigeria are set to return home on three flights...
More than £3.7 million in cash and assets has been recovered by financial investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.
Thinking about going to the beach this weekend? Think again
Havant Borough Council is appealing to owners of second homes, static and touring caravans and people thinking of visiting the borough to...
Vital ferry routes between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been safeguarded
Vital ferry routes between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been safeguarded, thanks to a multi-million-pound government scheme to help ensure...
Should B&Q be allowed to reopen their stores?
Controversially, hardware store B&Q have chosen to reopen some of their stores which had previously been closed amid the coronavirus lockdown...
Southampton Hospital leading the way in safeguarding patients and staff
Number of COVID19 death toll hits 18,738
As of 9am 23 April, 583,496 tests have concluded, with 23,560 tests on 22 April. 425,821 people have been tested of which 138,078 tested positive. As...
As we prepare for another evening showing our support for the NHS, Residents ARE being asked to reconsider using sky lanterns to show their support...
Five tigers, three lions, and two pet cats have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York
FINAL WARNING: If you’re self-employed and haven’t submitted your tax return
Face mask scam warning
Here how some people are dealing with COVID19
With a shorts of PPE around the world we have captured how come people are trying to stay safe
Hospitial worker employed by private company ISS faces the sack after a dispute over PPE
Fake Tesco emails are offering ‘free vouchers’ during the coronavirus outbreak
Digital minister urges parents to follow new guidance to keep children safe online during lockdown
Police are warning people to be vigilant after a suspected conman tried to get a homeowner to hand over their dog for coronavirus quarantine
19,000 British travellers return from cruise ships after major international effort
Over 18,100 people have died from COVID19 in figures released today
As of 9am 22 April, 559,935 tests have concluded, with 22,814 tests on 21 April. 411,192 people have been tested of which 133,495 tested positive. As...
Prison staff are not allowed to shop in some stores that have specific key worker times. Prisons protect the public from those committed by the...
York flood scheme continues in line with Covid-19 guidelines
Work is continuing on the York flood alleviation scheme to better protect properties in the city from the effects of flooding, the Environment...
Vulnerable groups set to benefit from improved legal aid support
Some of the most vulnerable people in society will be given enhanced support through their legal aid after changes unveiled today (21 April 2020)...
Tributes paid to Derby Emergency Consultant who died of COVID19
It’s with deep sadness that we share with you that Royal Derby Hospital, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton and the wider NHS has lost a hugely...
First charter flight leaves for the UK
The first charter flight carrying over 250 British Nationals have left for London from Islamabad International Airport earlier today. The British...