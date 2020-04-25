Edward Scott admits killing Hull police officer Carole Forth

A Hull man has pleaded guilty to killing his police officer partner.PCSO

Carole Forth, 56, was found dead at a property in Woodhall Street, east Hull, on December 23, 2018.

Edward Scott, 67, of Smook Hills Road in Hollym, East Yorkshire, was charged with her murder eight months later on August 20.

During a short hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, April 22, Scott pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which was accepted by prosecutors.

He was due to stand trial later this yea