Four men have been charged with drugs offences as part of an ongoing police operation.

All four were arrested on Thursday, 23 April and charged on Friday, 25 April as below:



Joseph Vidler, 29 of Mayes Road, Tonbridge, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply a class B drug (cannabis).

William Martin, 39 of Hartlands Close, Bexley, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply a class B drug (cannabis).

Garth Roy Mathias, 47 , of Greenhaven Drive, Greenwich was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and conspiracy to supply a class B drug (cannabis).

Dayo Dada, 32 of St Mary’s Road, Greenhithe was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property.

All four men have been remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 25 April.