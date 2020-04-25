He’s done it.Captain Tom Moore Army Veteran Lands #NumberOne Single

The 99-year-old veteran’s cover with singer Michael Ball of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ also features the NHS Voices of Care Choir.

#CaptainTomMoore has become the oldest artist to reach number one on the UK singles chart, as his rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone landed in the top spot in time for his 100th birthday.