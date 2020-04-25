He’s done it.Captain Tom Moore Army Veteran Lands #NumberOne Single
The 99-year-old veteran’s cover with singer Michael Ball of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ also features the NHS Voices of Care Choir.
#CaptainTomMoore has become the oldest artist to reach number one on the UK singles chart, as his rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone landed in the top spot in time for his 100th birthday.
The Second World War veteran recorded a duet with singer Michael Ball – a cover of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s original song.
It beat ‘Blinding Lights’ by Canadian singer The Weeknd, who, on Thursday, took to Twitter to encourage his fans to back Tom and give the veteran a number one single, in time for his 100th birthday on 30 April.