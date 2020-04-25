Man remanded in custody after being charged with firearms offence following arrest in Chatham

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 25 April 2020.

Michael Akunomoh, 33, was arrested on Wednesday, 22 April 2020, after police were called to a disturbance at an apartment on Dock Head Road, Chatham. He was later charged with possession of imitation firearms with intent to cause fear of violence.

Mr Akunomoh did not enter a plea and will appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, 26 May 2020.